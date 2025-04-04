“You truly learn so much more” - Nico Carrillo looks to learn from past blunders in Bangkok showdown against Sitthichai 

"King of the North" Nico Carrillo has been through his fair share of ups and downs in the bantamweight division, but there's always a lesson in every down. Now, he's taking all of his past experiences - wins, losses, and all - and bringing what he's learned into his featherweight debut against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok.

After getting stopped by Nabil Anane in his final fight at bantamweight, Carrillo has been looking over his performance with a critical eye - and has spotted a couple of things that need some fine-tuning.

"I know that I done things wrong now in the last camp as well as the cut," Carrilo said during the OFN 30 Media Day. "But there’s a picture where I’m standing with my arms are like this wide, and it’s because I was doing a lot of sparring with 16-oz gloves. So just tidying things like that up."

"You do learn from your wins, but you truly learn so much more from getting beat."

“It works until it doesn’t” - Nico Carrillo reflects on his roller coaster career in the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks

Nico Carrillo has had an incredible bantamweight run with a 100% finish rate. But momentum is fickle, and when it stalled, it did so in a massive way.

In an interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin ahead of Fight day, Carrillo opened up about his sentiments on leaving the banramweight division:

"Well, I did end up getting the title shot, didn’t I? So, I wouldn’t say I was looking too far ahead, because I did get the title shot. I earned it. I defended the one spot, but unfortunately for me, like I said, it works until it doesn’t, and I would just go back to that. It was just a disaster in the end, and that’s unfortunate for me."

That chapter of his career is now over, and now, it's time to face forward into the featherweight division with a clean slate.

Nico Carrillo will be going up against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night tonight at 8 PM EST. Watch it live on Amazon Prime with an active subscription.

