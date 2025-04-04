  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “You truly learn so much more” - Nico Carrillo looks to learn from past blunders in Bangkok showdown against Sitthichai 

“You truly learn so much more” - Nico Carrillo looks to learn from past blunders in Bangkok showdown against Sitthichai 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 04, 2025 09:05 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right)
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right)

"King of the North" Nico Carrillo has been through his fair share of ups and downs in the bantamweight division, but there's always a lesson in every down. Now, he's taking all of his past experiences - wins, losses, and all - and bringing what he's learned into his featherweight debut against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok.

Ad

After getting stopped by Nabil Anane in his final fight at bantamweight, Carrillo has been looking over his performance with a critical eye - and has spotted a couple of things that need some fine-tuning.

"I know that I done things wrong now in the last camp as well as the cut," Carrilo said during the OFN 30 Media Day. "But there’s a picture where I’m standing with my arms are like this wide, and it’s because I was doing a lot of sparring with 16-oz gloves. So just tidying things like that up."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You do learn from your wins, but you truly learn so much more from getting beat."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the OFN Pre-Event Press Conference below:

youtube-cover
Ad

“It works until it doesn’t” - Nico Carrillo reflects on his roller coaster career in the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks

Nico Carrillo has had an incredible bantamweight run with a 100% finish rate. But momentum is fickle, and when it stalled, it did so in a massive way.

In an interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin ahead of Fight day, Carrillo opened up about his sentiments on leaving the banramweight division:

Ad
"Well, I did end up getting the title shot, didn’t I? So, I wouldn’t say I was looking too far ahead, because I did get the title shot. I earned it. I defended the one spot, but unfortunately for me, like I said, it works until it doesn’t, and I would just go back to that. It was just a disaster in the end, and that’s unfortunate for me."
Ad

That chapter of his career is now over, and now, it's time to face forward into the featherweight division with a clean slate.

Nico Carrillo will be going up against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night tonight at 8 PM EST. Watch it live on Amazon Prime with an active subscription.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी