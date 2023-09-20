"You tryna get canceled?- Marvin Vettori ignites frenzy with polarizing question on male bisexuality 

Marvin Vettori recently caused a bit of an uproar on social media after asking his followers an outlandish question about male sexuality. The 30-year-old Italian is known to be active on his socials and for posting his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues.

'The Italian Dream' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked his followers if they thought men could identify as bisexual. He followed up by claiming that he personally didn't believe so. He wrote:

"Interesting question. Do you think men can be bisexual? I don’t think so."

Vettori's question took fans aback, and many amused users pointed out that he posted the tweet at 12:30 AM. Soon after, they flocked to the post's comments section to express their opinions.

Expand Tweet

MMA journalist Helen Yee poked at Marvin Vettori light-heartedly and pointed out:

"?? Interesting thoughts at 12:30 in the morning"

One fan asked the UFC middleweight contender:

"Do you think about this a lot?"

One user pointed out:

"You tryna get canceled."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @MarvinVettori on X

Marvin Vettori is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75. Prior to that, 'The Italian Dream' beat Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 and is 2-3 in his last five outings.

Marvin Vettori on Israel Adesanya potentially getting an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland

Marvin Vettori isn't on board with Israel Adesanya getting an immediate title rematch against Sean Strickland and dismissed the Nigerian-born Kiwi's chances of winning in the rubber match.

'The Italian Dream' fought Adesanya twice before, coming up short on the judges' scorecards both times. The build-up to both their fights was marked by vicious personal jabs and intense trash-talking. Given their rivalry and mutual dislike for each other, it's unsurprising to see the Italian brutally slam Adesanya for even considering asking for a rematch.

During an episode of the Dream Rare Podcast, Marvin Vettori discussed a potential Adesanya-Strickland rematch and stated:

"I just don’t like this guy... I don’t f*cking like this guy, so I personally think that he doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch... He felt like, he’s going to lose again, so I don’t even think like he wants the rematch right now."

Vettori then named some middleweight contenders who he thinks should be given a shot and stated:

“I mean, let’s see what Sean will do as the champ. He shook up the division, and I think [Dricus] Du Plessis is on the line... You cannot deny him a f***ing title shot, man. Oh! f***ing Jared [Cannonier], Jared too... I think Adesanya’s time is over."

Catch Vettori's comments below (11:40):