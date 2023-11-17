"You ugly bast*rd" - Tyson Fury's hilarious reaction to beating Cristiano Ronaldo and brother Tommy Fury to be voted the world's sexiest sportsman

Tyson Fury hilariously reacted to being voted the sexiest sportsman on the planet.

According to a recent survey completed by Illicitencounters.com, 'The Gypsy King' was found to be the most desirable out of a number of sportspersons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor, and more.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, spoke about the same at the recently held press conference for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Reacting to the feat, 'The Gypsy King' took a hilarious dig at his half-brother Tommy Fury and said:

"I've got bragging rights in the family, Tommy you ugly bast*rd if you're watching, No.13th. I just wanna say a big shout out to everyone who's supported me, all my friends and family for this moment, very very special. Sexiest sportsman alive. Never say never people, always believe in yourself."

Catch Fury's comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury gives a stern warning to Oleksandr Usyk

'The Gypsy King' is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship matchup on February 17, 2024. While the two were initially supposed to fight in December this year, Fury's last fight against Francis Ngannou in October forced him to push the fight further.

Despite putting on an underwhelming performance against Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury seems to be confident going into the fight against Oleksandr Usyk. During a recently held press conference for the fight, Fury sent a stern warning to Usyk and claimed that he would knock him out inside the squared circle:

"You're welcome to be sharing a ring with the future undisputed heavyweight champion, me. You are all dossers, he's getting knocked out... I already relieved one Ukrainian of all the belts, and I'll relieve that idiot of all the belts I gave him, including that Ring Magazine I only vacated last year."

'The Gypsy King' added:

"You know what's coming, you're getting smashed to pieces. You're fighting the best British heavyweight there's ever been. You beat all the rest of them, but you ain't beat Tyson Fury, sausage."

Catch Fury's comments in the clip below:

Expand Tweet