"You via murder death" - Fans react as Ebanie Bridges faces off with Ronda Rousey in fake edited snaps

IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges recently called out former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey for a boxing match on social media. The Australian boxer posted a digitally edited picture of the two women facing off and asked fans to predict the outcome of such a contest.

'The Blonde Bomber' is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to action against fellow countrywoman Avril Mathie in an IBF female bantamweight title fight next month.

While Bridges is undoubtedly focused on defending her championship, she appears to be flirting with the idea of welcoming the UFC Hall of Famer to the boxing world in the near future.

After Ebanie Bridges posted the edited face-off picture on Instagram, many flocked to the post's comments section to express their opinions and share their predictions.

One fan predicted Ebanie Bridges to dominate Ronda Rousey in a boxing match and wrote:

"You via murder death and however the hell you want to win. Her hands are horrible, you're a world champion. It wouldn't be a fair fight."

Another fan wrote:

"You'll get jailed for that."

One user opined:

"No contest! You'd destroy her at boxing... She'd destroy you at [martial] arts."

Check out some more reactions below:

Ebanie Bridges opens up about her relationship with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges recently opened up about her much-talked-about relationship with Conor McGregor and cleared the air about the speculation surrounding the two combat sports stars.

The Australian boxing champion has been seen hanging out with the UFC megastar numerous times and notably accompanied the Irishman for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight at the O2 Arena in London. Bridges is also sponsored by McGregor's Forged Irish Stout beer brand.

While many thought Ebanie Bridges was the one profiting off the former two-division UFC champion's stardom, the 37-year-old Australian recently claimed that it was the other way around.

In an interview with Best Gambling Sites, as reported by The Sun, Bridges clarified that her relationship with McGregor was purely professional and said:

"He uses me for clout, really. He's sponsoring me to get his brand out... We met at the AJ fight, and I wore his brand there because he's using me to get his brand out. Otherwise, he'd be wearing a stout shirt. But we work together because he knows - me and him - will get people talking about his brand."