Three-division women's boxing world champion Claressa Shields responded to a call-out from YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has been quite the hot commodity as of late, drawing the attention of members of the combat sports world.

Paul made headlines two weekends ago when he scored a vicious knockout over former NBA star Nate Robinson in a six-round boxing bout. It was Paul's second professional bout and Robinson's first.

Jake Paul has since been riding the momentum of the viral knockout by calling out mixed martial artists and challenging them to professional boxing matches.

The biggest name that he's called out so far has been former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. While McGregor has dabbled in professional boxing before, he has yet to officially respond to the internet star. McGregor is currently preparing for his UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier in January.

Now, it looks like Jake Paul is calling everybody out. Paul has mentioned the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, LeBron James, Rob Gronkowski, Kanye West, and even United States President-elect Joe Biden.

Even three-division women's boxing champion Claressa Shields was not spared from a Jake Paul call-out:

Don’t get me started about @Claressashields — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 9, 2020

Obviously, Shields was not going to let this one slide:

Let’s get started, you can whoop my ass right ? https://t.co/ge50rpDbb6 — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 9, 2020

Claressa Shields continued by giving Paul a stern warning:

Lol oh @jakepaul trust me, you don’t wanna f with me, fake Eminem 👱🏼‍♂️ — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 9, 2020

How would Jake Paul fare in a boxing match with Claressa Shields?

While it's not likely going to happen, a boxing match between Jake Paul and Claressa Shields would surely draw in some viewers.

The question is, how would Jake Paul fare in a boxing match against Claressa Shields?

Jake Paul may be the bigger boxer, but Shields owns a massive advantage in experience.

Apart from being a three-division world champion and the fastest boxer to ever get to that level, Claressa Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time amateur world champion.

In the professional ranks, Shields boasts a perfect 10-0 record. As an amateur, she amassed a staggering 77-1 record.

Simply put, Shields has been boxing her entire life, and her accomplishments inside the ring makes her one of the most decorated boxers in history, male or female.

Earlier this month, Shields announced that she would be making her MMA debut in 2021 and plans on becoming the first person to hold world championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously.

So how would Paul do against Shields?