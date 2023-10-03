"You have a wife and kids" - Conor McGregor raises eyebrows for antics with his army of Forged Stout ring girls

While Conor McGregor is known to own several successful business ventures, his Forged Irish Stout beer is undoubtedly among his most popular brands, and the dry, malt-flavored style of dark beer has proven immensely popular since it was launched in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Forged Irish Stout brand added canned versions of the beer to its stock, and McGrgeor has been relentlessly marketing his brand over the past few months. From exclusively sponsored ring girls for boxing matches to doing pub takeovers all over the United Kingdom, the Irishman has spared no expense in promoting and marketing the Forged Irish Stout beverage.

During a recent promotional pub takeover in London, Conor McGregor brought several of the Forged Irish Stout's ring girls to accompany him. With the Irishman's trip to London with the girls going viral all over social media, many took to his Instagram post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan pointed out:

"You have a wife and kids."

Another fan wrote:

"Retirement is nice."

One user wrote:

"Damn that saying either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain always hits. Bro, live 3 lives past being the hero."

Check out some more comments below:

Conor McGregor next fight: 'The Notorious' wants Michael Chandler to be patient

Conor McGregor recently confirmed he'll be fighting Michael Chandler upon his return to action and asked the former Bellator lightweight champion to wait patiently.

The Irishman last faced Dustin Poirier in an ill-fated lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. During the fight, McGregor suffered a nasty leg fracture and has been sidelined ever since. After over two years away, he returned as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Chandler earlier this year.

The two men were fierce rivals on the show and almost came to blows on one occasion. Given their existing enmity, it's no surprise they were expected to clash in the octagon after the show concluded. However, doubts about the fight happening have arisen due to Conor McGregor refusing to enter the USADA testing pool. However, it seems he's confident about resolving those issues.

In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, the former two-division champion rubbished rumors of him not fighting Chandler and said:

"Yes, it has to be. Has to be. Chandler, sit down and wait and shut your mouth, yeah? The Mac will be here soon."

