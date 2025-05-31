"You work for Nickelodeon?" - Joe Rogan takes aim at mega pastors like Kenneth Copeland, says their excesses expose hypocrisy

In a recent epsiode of his podcast, Joe Rogan took a sly dig at mega pastors like Kenneth Copeland. For the unversed, Copeland is a preacher, speaker, gospel recording artist, and televangelist.

Ad

Copeland has previously explained to the media why he requires a private jet for work and how flying in a "long tube with a bunch of demons" agitates his "spirit." Tyler Perry sold a Gulfstream V jet to Copeland, and the gospel preacher did not disclose the amount he paid for the plane.

Following Copeland's remarks, in which he referred to people as "demons," he was challenged by reporter Lisa Guerrero to explain if he truly thought that. The 88-year-old replied that he didn't and hasn't said the same.

Ad

Trending

Regarding the aircraft agreement he made with Perry, Copeland stated that it was too good to turn down. The televangelist believes that the jet is crucial to his job because it enables him to travel across continents and preach the word of god.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent JRE episode, Rogan said this regarding Copeland and the jet controversy.

"He points fingers, don't you say that. Don't you say that I did? Bro. Tyler made it so easy. He gave me such a deal. That's what a demon looks like. I mean, if you're a pe**phile, what do you do? You work for Nickelodeon, you get access. If you're a demon, what do you do? You pretend to be a preacher."

Ad

Talking a sly dig at the preacher, Rogan added:

"I'm not saying he is a demon. I'm just saying he looked like one when he was doing that. I'm sure he is a man of god. I'm sure he is. Look at that face. Tyler Perry is probably like why did I sell that motherf**ker my plane."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:08:48):

Ad

Joe Rogan believes anyone can live better if they believe

Joe Rogan, a self-described atheist, is reportedly going to church regularly. Meanwhile, in a JRE episode, Rogan also discussed how believing in God, the prospect of a better life, and the thought of going to heaven in the end may all pay off.

"There's something there that gives people structure and discipline and connects them in a community of like-minded people who believe the same thing. I think there's a great value to that, and it's underappreciated by people who call themselves atheists. I think there is also great value in if you truly believe you are living your life and you're going to be a good person, you will go to heaven, you will have that energy throughout your life."

Ad

Rogan added:

"You will be carrying the belief, and it will actually aid you in your life, and that if you think it's pointless, it's all just existential angst and chaos. You live better if you believe that this is all for a better purpose and this is all part of a God's plan."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.