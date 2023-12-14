Young immigrant in Canada reportedly in vegetative state after being misled about "light" contact kickboxing event

In a gut-wrenching tale of the dark side of kickboxing and contact sports, a young immigrant in Canada, Lei Zhenhuan, pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of British Columbia, finds himself in a vegetative state after participating in what was advertised as a "light" and "controlled" contact kickboxing event.

The incident, which occurred on October 14th, 2023, has left Zhenhuan with life-threatening brain injuries, leading to a subdural hematoma and a two-month-long coma.

The kickboxing event took a catastrophic turn when Zhenhuan suffered severe blows that resulted in his current dire medical condition. The severity of his injuries necessitates extensive and costly medical interventions, presenting a significant challenge for his family.

Zhenhuan is currently hospitalized at Royal Columbian Hospital, lying unconscious as the medical team strives to determine the likelihood of him regaining consciousness.

The urgent plea for support in the wake of Lei Zhenhuan's kickboxing injuries

Despite the support offered by Canada's healthcare system, there are apparent gaps in meeting the needs associated with Zhenhuan's critical condition.

The family is grappling with the heavy expenses, coupled with the challenge of Zhenhuan's student health insurance and immigration status potentially running out.

Moreover, considerations for transportation and nursing options back in China loom large, with the cost of medical transport alone for a condition as severe as Zhenhuan's exceeding $100,000.

In response to this heart-wrenching situation, legal commentator Erik Magraken has taken to social media to raise awareness and seek assistance for Lei Zhenhuan's family. Magraken emphasizes the urgency of the situation, urging those who can contribute to the family's needs during this challenging time:

"The family is facing the prospect of his student health insurance/immigration status eventually running out and further looking at transportation and nursing options back in China. Medical transport alone for a condition as severe as Lei’s can cost over $100,000. Anything helps. If you can assist this family in their time of need contributions are greatly appreciated."

The GoFundMe campaign initiated to support Lei Zhenhuan has garnered CAD 465 of the $250,000 target.