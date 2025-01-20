Young phenom Freddie Haggerty hellbent “to get another KO” when he faces Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170

Freddie Haggerty is ready to capture some magic when he walks into arguably the most pivotal fight of his career.

The British phenom will face off against Jordan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at the stacked ONE 170 card on Friday, Jan. 24, at Impact Arena.

In an interview with the Goated Combat podcast, Haggerty confidently predicted that he'll leave Bangkok with another highlight reel knockout.

Freddie Haggerty said:

"A hundred percent. I’m going to get another KO."

Haggerty, the younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, has made a splash in ONE Championship since he debuted under the promotion's banner in 2024.

The 20-year-old immediately put the Muay Thai landscape on notice when he utterly dominated Thai slugger Dankalong Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 49 in January.

Haggerty then secured two more knockout wins when he ran through Kaichon Sor Yingkaroenkarnchang in July and Kaoklai Chor Hapayak in December.

The younger Haggerty now looks to build further momentum when he takes on Estupinan, the twin brother of Johan Estupinan, at ONE 170.

In the same interview, Haggerty predicted that Estupinan would have the same flashy and unorthodox offensive style that Johan has.

"I'm expecting him to come out crazy. I'm not going to lie, his brother comes out crazy. So I expect the same from him."

Haggerty's showdown against Estupinan and the rest of ONE 170 is available live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below:

Freddie Haggerty says he's always done things his way when he was growing up

Freddie Haggerty knew from an early age that he'd rather march to the beat of his own drum than join what his friends and peers were doing.

In the same interview with the Goated Combat podcast, Haggerty said he barely joined his friends on the football pitch after class and instead trained in martial arts at his father's gym.

"So, growing up, I was in the gym. I wasn’t like every other kid. So after primary school, I'd make my way home, well make my way to the gym, while my friends would make their way to the football pitch."

