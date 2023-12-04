"Your husband is so lucky" - Mike Perry's wife Latory's love-struck message leaves fans reeling with 'couple goals'

Mike Perry's wife Latory's post following the former's victory at BKFC 56 has left fans in awe.

'Platinum' was seen in action this past weekend against fellow former UFC superstar Eddie Alvarez at the BKFC 56 event. The promotion also created a special 'King of Violence' championship for the bout. The bout was action-packed from the start until it ended after Alvarez's corner decided to stop the fight at the end of the second round.

Following the fight, Mike Perry's wife, Latory Perry, took to Instagram to share a couple of posts congratulating 'Platinum' for his victory. Take a look at her posts below:

"So proud of you @platinummikeperry crowned the KING OF VIOLENCE 👑 love you so much baby," she captioned it.

"Your biggest fan, my champion," she said in another post.

Fans have been left in awe by Latory Perry's posts and have filled the comment section with reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"Your husband is so lucky to have you"

"Keep that man safe world needs real guys like him"

"What's so great is you and Mike are such a good team"

Mike Perry calls out Jorge Masvidal for a fight

After winning his bout against Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry called out a number of fighters, including Conor McGregor and Sean Strickland. Moreover, 'Platinum' recently took to X to call out the former UFC BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, as well.

Perry noted that a fight against Masvidal would be the toughest challenge for him. While calling 'Gamebred' the "original bare-knuckle fighter," 'Platinum' said:

"A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare-knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo Fights on YouTube in high school. I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare-knuckle fight @GamebredFighter"

Check out Mike Perry's tweet below:

While a potential fight between Perry and Masvidal is possible because the latter has left the UFC, there has been no progress made in trying to book the fight as of yet. That said, it will be interesting to see if 'Gamebred' decides to step into the BKFC squared circle anytime soon.