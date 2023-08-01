"Your kids have friends" - Boxer Ebanie Bridges' defense of OF page riles up fans in the comments section

Boxer Ebanie Bridges’ justification for running an OnlyFans account was met with furious opposition from fight fans. The Australian boxer is a rising social media sensation and has over 750 thousand followers on her Instagram account. Being an OnlyFans model has also contributed significantly to her fame as well.

During her appearance on the NoContextSport podcast, Ebanie Bridges stated that the stigma associated with being an Onlyfans model does not deter her from pursuing the profession as it ensures financial security for her family. She explained:

“I don’t care about people judging me. If you care about what people think and you care about people judging you, you’re never going to go anywhere in life ever! Because a lot of people that are judging you aren’t the people that know you… They’re sitting on their computers… they hate themselves… unhappy with their missus or are unhappy with their partners.

Bridges thinks that as long as it helps her take care of herself and her family, she will not mind being shamed by people that she doesn’t even know personally.

“They’re just jealous and they’re just so close-minded. Why should I then get upset or stop what I think is going to be good for me? Put food on my table, my kids’ table, my grandkids’ table because of some f***wit I don’t even know that’s gonna say you’re a s**t. I bet you’re w***ing off to my content,” Ebanie Bridges concluded.

These arguments did not resonate well with the fight fans and they fiercely criticized her defense of being an OnlyFans model. Here are some of the arguments presented by Instagram users to counter Bridges’ claims:

“Wait until your kids & grandkids are getting absolutely ruined on the school playground. wait until your kids & grandkids get depression, trauma, anxiety because of your actions. They ain’t gonna care about what you buy them when they are mentally fucked because of what you chose to do to make a bit of extra money,” miyagigrime wrote.

“Cause your kids have friends n will share your photos with the school yard. Well done they will have to have a good boxing base young n probly end up in cobham,” level_up_calisthenics commented.

“Lots of rubbish,” munachi90 wrote.

“How an onlyfans “creator” gonna talk about kids 😂 Joke. Zero shame or irony,” chris.aveyard commented.

“Wonder how many onlyfans subscribers Tysons Fury has?” jamie.c.cobb questioned.

“And if those men didn't w**k off to your content you would have no income off your content you can't have it both ways love 🤷‍♂️” deburca_10 commented.

“Haven't spent a single cent on your content 🤣🤣,” jamie.c.cobb commented.

Some Instagram users came in defense of Ebanie Bridges and commented:

“Do whats best for you and makes you happy,” stenvallhc wrote.

“Perfectly said, massive respect Ebanie 🙏” mistoria commented.

Ebanie Bridges does not agree with transgender females competing in women’s sports

Transgender female athletes competing against natural women in sports has been one of the most controversial topics. While the transgender community fiercely opposes the idea of their biology giving them an edge over women, Ebanie Bridges does not agree with it.

While speaking in an interview with BitcoinCasinos a few weeks ago, the ‘Blonde Bomber’ was asked if she would accept a fight against transgender female athletes.

“No, never! I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing. I think in all sports. I just think a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women and in a sport where you are trying to hurt the other person. You’re born a man. I don’t care what you say, how many hormones you’re taking, you’re still born a man,” Ebanie Bridges said.

Ebanie Bridges is known for her strong opinions and unfiltered take on issues. But whether her arguments on topics like OnlyFans are founded on valid arguments or not, is best judged at a personal level.