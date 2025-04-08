"Your organization is a joke" - Fans turn on WBC president as he declares new LHW champion in shocking turn of events after Dmitry Bivol vacates belt

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman's remarks about Dmitry Bivol vacating his light heavyweight belt didn't sit well with boxing fans worldwide. Many voiced their displeasure with the news as Sulaiman named a new divisional champion.

Ad

Following his successful rematch with Artur Beterbiev earlier this year for the undisputed title, Bivol was expected to face mandatory challenger and interim champion David Benavidez. However, the Russian is eyeing a trilogy fight with Beterbiev and vacated his WBC title as a result.

Sulaiman recently took to X and made the announcement of Bivol giving up his belt and announced Benavidez to be the new champion of the organization, writing:

Ad

Trending

''I have just received a cold and impersonal notification from Dmitry Bivol lawyer, Patrick English, with arguments that are so ridiculous that I rather not discuss informing the WBC that Dmitry Bivol has decided to relinquish his WBC light heavyweight championship. We wish Bivol success and hereby confirm David Benavidez as WBC world light heavyweight champion''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Your organization is a joke the people have turned on you . You do favors for certain people in your circle. Yet other fighters never get the opportunity.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"Typically pathetic of you"

''All I can say is congrats champ"

''Sounds fishy as hell. Explain the money behind this decision, please. But Benavidez is a great fighter and exciting to watch, so Im not too upset with a tiny bit more boxing corruption that expedites a Benavidez title fight. Benavidez should've been fighting Canelo for the super middleweight title years ago!''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @wbcmoro on X]

What did Dmitry Bivol's attorney write to WBC's president?

Dmitry Bivol's attorney, Pat English, recently informed WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman about Bivol's decision to vacate his WBC light heavyweight title in order to pursue a trilogy fight with Artur Beterbiev.

Ad

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael took to X and posted the letter, which read:

''Mr. Bivol has been placed in a position where, unfortunately, he is being forced to relinquish the World Boxing Council Light Heavyweight Title. Everyone in boxing knows that there is a commitment for a third bout with Artur Beterbiev… We are working to consummate that bout.''

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.