“Your prime is in your 30s” – Sage Northcutt says he hasn’t missed his ‘prime years’ yet after lengthy injury recovery

ONE lightweight MMA star Sage Northcutt believes the best is yet to come for his promising career.

Following a grueling four-year lay-off to recuperate from injuries and illness, Northcutt made a triumphant return at ONE Fight Night 10 last May. ‘Super’ reminded fans he’s still a force to be reckoned with, submitting the tough Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook in the first round.

Despite how impressive his performance was, Northcutt was still subject to some criticism from his detractors.

The American, after all, spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines.

Some wonder if all those years wasted were going to hunt him, and if he will still be able to live up to his high ceiling. Sage Northcutt addressed all these concerns during an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“No, I don’t think so at all, you know. I feel like I didn't get robbed of any of my prime years too much, because when speaking about prime years, I've heard from many different fighters and world champs friends that I've grown up with, that your prime is when you're in your 30s.”

Sage Northcutt eager to prove his evolution as a martial artist

Northcutt, a lifelong martial artist, has been in the limelight since he was 18. He’s been fighting world-class competition for so long that some fans forget he’s just 27 years old.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male standout has so much ahead of him, especially under ONE’s stacked lightweight MMA ranks.

It is also worth noting that Northcutt did not just sit idly during his hiatus and has refined his game. We all saw his new and improved ground game against ‘Wolverine’, while his dynamic strikes still looked as electric as ever.

One thing’s for sure, the sky’s still the limit for Sage Northcutt.