Youssef Assouik isn’t impressed by Rungrawee’s credentials: “I have faced a lot of bigger names”

Denmark-based Moroccan striker Youssef Assouik is up against a seasoned ONE Championship campaigner in Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in his next match. But he is not bothered by it, confident he will be able to handle whatever the Thai star is bringing on fight night.The 30-year-old Assouik Gym representative is featured in a lightweight Muay Thai battle against 'Legatron' at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1, part of the event set to take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview in line with his scheduled match, Assouik was candid in his assessment of Rungrawee, highlighting that while the latter presents a dangerous challenge, it is something that he can deal with, having faced &quot;bigger-name opponents&quot; before.Youssef Assouik said:&quot;To be honest, he’s not the biggest opponent I have faced. I have faced a lot of bigger names. But with small gloves, you never know what’s going to happen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 34 will be Assouik's second outing in ONE Championship. He had a successful promotional debut in October last year, defeating by decision veteran Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee.Looking to clip his ascent is Rungrawee, who is seeking to bounce back after losing in his last match.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Youssef Assouik grateful to father for starting him in Muay ThaiYoussef Assouik has achieved quite a lot in Muay Thai and he is grateful to his father for starting him in that journey.He spoke about it in an interview last year with ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut, relaying how his father was every bit supportive of him carving a path in the &quot;art of eight limbs&quot; right at the very start.The lightweight standout said:&quot;My father supported me from day one. He wanted me to be a fighter in Muay Thai. He put me in taekwondo training for three and a half years. I wanted to play football [soccer], but he wasn't happy because he liked combat sports. I tried football and handball, but around 15, I went all in with Muay Thai. I was in Morocco. I started there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoussef Assouik's Muay Thai journey has led him to winning a multitude of titles across Europe and the Middle East, including becoming a two-division ISKA world champion.Now in ONE Championship, he is looking to build on his current success by piling up the wins and eventually earning a shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.