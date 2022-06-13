YouTuber Slim Albaher accuses Bellator lightweight Kane Mousah of physical assault ahead of fight - "I have a retinal detachment"

The world of YouTube and boxing is due to clash once again at The O2 in London next month. However, major controversy has surrounded the event. YouTubers Slim Albaher and Ryan Taylor were due to settle a year-long feud inside the squared circle before Albaher was assaulted and is now out of the fight.

The event, promoted by KingPyn Boxing, has been dubbed 'Settling Scores'. The card is due to feature fights between a host of social media influencers and content creators, main-evented by social media personalities Ed Matthews and 'Simple Simon'.

American Slim Albaher, who has hundreds of thousands of followers across his social media accounts, was due to face British YouTuber Ryan Taylor. The pair attended the pre-fight press conference on June 8 but after the event, Albaher accused Ryan Taylor and his friend, Bellator fighter Kane Mousah, of assaulting him, resulting in a detached retina.

Slim Albaher took to his Instagram to share the news of the assault with his followers:

"I was jumped in London in my hotel lobby by my opponent and his Bellator Fighter friend. I have a retinal detachment and now won’t be able to Compete on July 16th. Breaks my heart because I was looking forward to this fight but Alhamdulilah it all could of been worst. Thank you all for the love and support."

UFC fighter and No.5-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad commented on the post, writing:

"Smh, cowards bro."

Ryan Taylor posted a video of the altercation on his Instagram. Taylor believes that Albaher tried to start a fight with him three times before any violence took place. In the video below, Taylor can be seen with Albaher in a headlock, while MMA fighter Kane Mousah holds back his only free arm.

Kingpyn is yet to comment on the incident but Slim Albaher has since confirmed he is injured and will be unable to step into the ring against Taylor on July 16.

Watch Slim Albaher's recount of the event and the alleged assault here:

YouTuber Ryan Taylor disqualifed for headbutting opponent earlier this year

This isn't the first time the two content creators would have stepped into the squared circle. In March, an event run by Showstar Boxing featured another group of social media and content creators stepping into the boxing ring.

Ryan Taylor made his boxing debut and appeared on the undercard, facing DK Money. The fight provided the first finish of the night, but for all the wrong reasons. In the first round, Taylor shockingly headbutted the 25-year-old.

The fight was waved off immediately by the referee and Taylor was disqualified. Controversy also followed as fans inside Wembley Arena voiced their frustrations by reportedly ripping up their seats and throwing food and drinks towards the referee.

Although Taylor maintains his innocence in the alleged assault against Slim Albaher, his previous conduct in the boxing ring certainly won't help his case.

