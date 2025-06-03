Yuki Yoza happy to trade with bantamweight's best, but has one clear name in mind: "I want Superlek"

Japanese kickboxing sensation Yuki Yoza has set his sights on the ultimate test on the grandest stage of combat sports following his ONE Championship debut victory. The former K-1 champion got his promotional tenure off to a flyer at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside the Lumpinee Stadium last month, seeing off previously undefeated Russian powerhouse Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision in their three-round bantamweight kickboxing matchup.

He delivered on his promise to dominate completely, as he overwhelmed Osmanov on his way to an 11th successive triumph.

Though Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship remains high on top of his to-do list, the Team Vasileus star has shifted his focus to another ONE world champion during a recent interview uploaded to his YouTube channel.

When asked about his next challenge, Yoza said:

"I think I've finally become a ranked fighter. If we're going to fight this battle. Well, that's true. I won't say who. Seriously, who will it be?"

However, the Japanese striker couldn't contain his enthusiasm when revealing his ultimate ambition.

He added:

"Oh, I'm looking forward to it. Really anyone. Although I want Superlek."

Watch the clip of his interview here:

Yuki Yoza ready for any challengers in loaded bantamweight bracket

Whatever test awaits, Yuki Yoza remains dead focused on making a name for himself on a global stage like ONE Championship.

As someone who's competed primarily in Japan for most of his career, the 27-year-old kickboxer knows he'll be up against fighters of different backgrounds with varying levels of experience.

He, however, does not plan to have it any other way. In the same interview, he added:

"I guess it's better to be challenging. There are so many fighters I want to challenge and beat. Well, I'm really relieved and happy that I was able to make my debut with my dream ONE Championship and win safely."

Fight fans who missed Yuki Yoza's debut performance at ONE Friday Fights 109 can watch the card via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

