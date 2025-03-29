Yuya Wakamatsu dedicates world title triumph in Saitama to his doting mother: "Mom, thank you"

Newly minted ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu was out of words during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson following his championship triumph against Adriano Moraes last March 23.

Wakamatsu stopped Moraes in the opening round via TKO finish in front of his home fans inside Saitama Super Arena. Speaking to 'The Dragon,' the Japanese MMA superstar thanked his parents, especially his mom, as he said:

"First of all, mom, thank you. I'm so grateful for the 30 years of life I've had. And to the two people gave birth to me. That's all I've got to say on this huge stage, I'm very happy."

This victory over 'Mikinho' was his revenge against him, after he was submitted during their first meeting in March 2022 at ONE X.

Also, this was his fourth straight victory in the promotion, which dates back to July 2023.

Yuya Wakamatsu says he wanted to keep his fight with Adriano Moraes on the feet to avoid any major danger

Because of how their first meeting ended, 'Little Piranha' was wary of Moraes' grappling skills, particularly his elite BJJ skills, which is why he wanted their rematch to be contested in a striking battle and avoid the grappling exchanges.

Wakamatsu revealed this during his recent interview with My Navi News and explained that his main fight plan was to keep the fight standing, as the Tokyo Tribe MMA-affiliated athlete explained:

"I had a lot of images playing in my head on how I'd fight with Moraes on the ground. But, yeah, my ideal plan was to not let him bring the fight to his world. If he did, I know I would get caught there, and he's start using his jiu-jitsu."

Check out Yuya Wakamatsu's full interview below:

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

