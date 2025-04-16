Yuya Wakamatsu keeping his options open for first test as flyweight MMA kingpin: "Haven't thought about anything yet"

Newly minted ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu wants to enjoy his recent championship success and doesn't have a name in mind yet for his first defense of his 26-pound golden belt.

Wakamatsu instead thanked the people who were instrumental in his world title breakthrough at ONE 172 when he scored a first-round TKO finish over Adriano Moraes in their rematch.

The Japanese MMA superstar shared this during his recent interview with My Navi News, where he said:

"For now, I'm happy with my win and the title I got over Adriano Moraes. I haven't thought about anything yet in the future, but I'm thankful for all my teammates and everyone who helped me get here."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Yuya Wakamatsu's interview here:

'Little Piranha' could face any of the fighters in the top five rankings of the division. He has the option to face Moraes and Danny Kingad in a trilogy match, rematch Reece McLaren and Hu Yong, or face fresh opposition, Sanzhar Zakirov.

Yuya Wakamatsu reveals the incredible moment he shared with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

The 30-year-old athlete who proudly represents the Tokyo Tribe MMA also talked about the special moment he shared with fellow Japanese star Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 following their massive victories in front of their home crowd inside the Saitama Super Arena.

According to Wakamatsu, he could feel that certain energy from Noiri, especially after stopping Tawanchai in the third round of their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title battle via TKO finish. He explained during his interview with My Navi News:

"There was a press conference right away after the match. So even though we didn't talk much, I could feel that energy even without exchanging words with him."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

