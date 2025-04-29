Zebaztian Kadestam ditches elaborate proposal plans for something simple: "Did it at home and almost started laughing"

Swedish MMA star Zebaztian Kadestam is a happy man ahead of his welterweight clash against Isi Fitikefu on May 2 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 31 card, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Kadestam recently proposed to his girlfriend and admitted that he got too excited to pop the question to her at home despite having other plans in mind.
He revealed this during his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship by saying:
"I got a ring, and I kinda had plans for what to say or when. But I don't know if I got excited or not, anxious, but yeah, I couldn't wait. I just did it at home and almost started laughing. I did get down on one knee. She said yes, and I'm happy."
This milestone in his personal life will surely add more motivation for 'The Bandit' against 'Doxz,' as they both seek to extend their respective win streak and potentially earn a shot at the 26-pound golden belt that double-champ Christian Lee currently holds.
Zebaztian Kadestam claims that he now has a better understanding of his MMA skillset
The Legacy Gym and Pancrase Gym Sweden representative also shared with the largest martial arts organization during the pre-fight interview that he has improved his fight IQ thanks to the work that he put in analyzing the techniques.
According to the former ONE welterweight MMA king, he has a different perspective now and plans on showcasing it on fight night against his Australian-Tongan opponent.
Zebaztian Kadestam shared:
"I have a better understanding of the whole game and distance, and everything, thanks to putting so much time on breaking down the techniques."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok,Thailand.