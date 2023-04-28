Zebaztian Kadestam looking mean as ever heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Zebaztian Kadestam is counting down the days to his historic U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

The Swedish superstar has an uphill battle ahead after being pitted against one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA last year, ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.

Not one to back down from an interesting challenge, the former ONE welterweight world champion is looking forward to leveling up his game against his popular adversary.

Recently, ‘The Bandit’ showed he’s ready for war with a powerful training reel ahead of ONE Fight Night 10. In the caption, he wrote:

“May 5th couldnt come any sooner.”

MMA fans online hailed the Swedish star with battle cries as they wait in anticipation for the King’s return. Check out some of their reactions below:

The fight against Roberto Soldic will be Kadestam’s first fight back since defeating Moldovan striker Iuri Lapicus by vicious knockout at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. With insane back-to-back stoppages last year, it was only apt for him to feature on ONE Championship’s first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

In addition to being one of the most entertaining fighters to watch, he’s accumulated victories against an impressive string of athletes in his career to make him one of the top dogs in the division to watch out for.

Watch ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam put on another powerful performance on Friday, May 5, which will be aired live for North American audiences from the 1STBANK Center in Colorado with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

