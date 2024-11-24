"Zero percent chance" - Former UFC star reacts to Conor McGregor's alleged UFC remark mentioned in rape accuser's testimony

A former UFC fighter recently shared his opinion on Conor McGregor's purported UFC comment that was brought up during the rape accuser's testimony. The individual, who hasn't been on good terms with McGregor, stressed that the Irishman could never have made such a statement.

McGregor was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 after a lengthy proceeding in a civil court. The former two-division UFC champion will be obligated to compensate the victim more than $250,000.

'The Notorious' was sued by Nikita Hand in 2021, three years after the sexual assault. The 36-year-old claimed that after a night of drinking, they had a consensual encounter at a hotel in Dublin, Ireland. But that didn't seem to be the case, as Hand said in court that McGregor ignored her attempts to stop him and forced himself onto her.

Notably, content creator and activist Keith Woods recently took to X and shared Hands' testimony, in which she said that McGregor choked her to establish his control and conveyed his emotions regarding his UFC submission losses.

At the time, McGregor allegedly said:

''Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times''

In response, ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields stated that although he isn't friends with McGregor, he believed the MMA superstar could not have said what Hand told the court. Shields then took to X and attacked Hand for falsely accusing McGregor and asserted that she only wanted money, writing:

''Conor and I aren't on the best of terms but there is almost zero percent chance a fighter would say this. She also never pursued criminal charges Just wanted $$''

McGregor, who has constantly rejected the allegations, responded after Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee praised Hands for taking him to civil court. The former champion criticized McEntee for her comments.

Conor McGregor intends to appeal the assault verdict

Per Marca, Conor McGregor, who was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hands, publicly said that he would contest the jury's ruling in a now-deleted X post.

According to McGregor, statements and evidence from the night of the incident were not taken into account.

"It is absolutely disgraceful what they put you through here. Disgraceful! On we fight! Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal! The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, there was not an award for aggravated or exemplary damages''

