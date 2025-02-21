Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Live round-by-round updates

Zhilei Zhang is set to face Agit Kabayel for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title at the boxing event titled 'The Last Crescendo.' This event is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

China's Zhang previously lost the WBO interim heavyweight title to Joseph Parker in March 2024. However, he bounced back in June of the same year with a knockout victory over former champion Deontay Wilder. Meanwhile, Kabayel, an undefeated heavyweight from Germany, is looking to capture the title with a win against the veteran fighter.

Stay tuned for Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel round-by-round updates.

