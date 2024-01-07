Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder megafight brewing for March 8 extravaganza, per manager

A potential megafight between Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder is reportedly in the works for March 8.

The confirmation comes from Zhang's co-manager, Terry Lane, who expressed his fighter's keen interest in facing 'The Bronze Bomber' on the undercard of the highly anticipated Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing the development, boxing journalist Michael Benson wrote on his X handle:

"Zhilei Zhang does indeed want to fight Deontay Wilder on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard on March 8th, his co-manager Terry Lane has stated. It's been reported that Zhang and Wilder may both be on the card, potentially even fighting one another."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

While the official opponent for each fighter remains unconfirmed, the possibility of a Zhang-Wilder clash is certainly tantalizing. The Chinese knockout artist with his impressive size and power would present a formidable challenge for the former heavyweight champion, who will be eager to bounce back from his recent loss to Joseph Parker.

Zhilei Zhang contemplates alternatives as Deontay Wilder clash hangs in the balance

As the possibility of a heavyweight clash between Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder hangs in the balance for the Saudi Arabia fight card, Zhang hints at an alternative path.

Despite the looming excitement around a Wilder matchup, Zhang had this to say about his opponent of choice for a potential March showdown:

"I want to come back during March and that’s the plan but if you’re asking me who I want the next opponent to be realistically, then I say Joseph Parker but does he dare to fight me?

"I’m open to everything but I am focusing on the gym and being in the ring for my return. I would like to have my next fight to be in Saudi Arabia, but everything is being worked on and is in the process. I can’t say too much about it." [h/t: DAZN]