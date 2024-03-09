Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker: Full video highlights

A thrilling heavyweight clash in the form of Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker served as the co-main event of the 'Knockout Chaos' event that was headlined by a showdown between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. The event was held on Friday, March 8, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before the fight on March 8, Zhang had an impressive record of 26-1-1. The Chinese boxer was coming off two back-to-back victories against Joe Joyce.

Parker, on the other hand, was riding a four-fight win streak before the bout and had an overall professional record of 34-3. In his last outing, the New Zealander got the better of Deontay Wilder and defeated him via unanimous decision.

Check out the two boxers' walkouts into the Kingdom Arena below:

One of the highlights of the fight came in the third round when 'Big Bang' scored a knockdown against Parker.

Zhang repeated the feat by putting his opponent on the ground in the eighth round.

But apart from the knockdowns, Parker outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight that went the 12-round distance. In the end, the 32-year-old was declared the victor via majority decision. The three judges scored the bout 115-111, 114-112, and 113-113 in favor of the New Zealander.

