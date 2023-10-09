Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he can "smash" Tyson Fury in his mind while speaking about his unshakable spirit

Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently mentioned boxing champion Tyson Fury while speaking about his mentality.

The Swedish footballer sat down with prominent journalist Piers Morgan for an interview. During the 100-plus minute chat, Ibrahimovic discussed various topics like his childhood, his family and his thoughts on players like Kylian Mbappe.

At one point, the 42-year-old spoke about his mental fortitude and hailed himself as the 'most complete player' in football history.

The Swedish footballer added by speaking about his confidence on the field. Ibrahimovic said that although reality might be different, in his mind, he could get the better of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury inside the squared circle.

"I feel like God when I'm on the field. I feel untouchable and I feel I will smash everyone that comes in my way. That is the mental part. Let's say boxing, Tyson Fury is the champion. If you ask me if I could smash [Fury], I would say, 'Yes!' I would smash him. In my head, yes. But when I come in the ring, he would knock me out after two seconds. But the mentality is, I can," Zlatan Ibrahimovic said.

Check out Zlatan Ibrahimovic's comments from the 1:27:06 mark below:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a renowned name in the world of football. The Swedish athlete has played for famous football clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United throughout his career.

However, Ibrahimovic announced his departure from the sport in June of this year.

What is next for Tyson Fury?

Boxing star Tyson Fury is all set to return to action soon. But this time, 'The Gypsy King' is planning to do things a bit differently.

After competing against high-level boxers for many years, Fury is now set to go toe-to-toe against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match.

The event will take place on October 28 and will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Besides that, Fury has also signed a fight deal to compete for the undisputed championship against Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' is planning to make a quick turnaround after fighting Ngannou as the bout against Usyk is expected to take place on either December 23 or in January next year.