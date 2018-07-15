UFC News: Niko Price scores an astonishing freak knockout of Randy Brown from his back!

What's the story?

UFC Welterweight Niko Price (13-1-0) scored a freak knockout win over Randy Brown (10-3-0) at the UFC Boise event on Saturday night (EST).

Price was on his back and somehow manage to support Brown's head using his left foot as he teed off with repeated hammer fists from the bottom.

Brown, who clearly didn't expect such ferocity a grounded Price, withstood a few punches before his head slumped, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and stop the fight.

In case you didn't know...

Price came into this fight on the back of a submission victory against George Sullivan at the UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 card in January of this year.

It is also worth noting that 12 out of his 13 fights have all been finishes, with only one going to decision.

Brown, who was a Dana White: Looking For A Fight find along with Mickey Gall, is 4-3 in his seven UFC fights but came into this fight on the back of a win against above mentioned Gall last November.

The heart of the matter

Price's manner of victory was particularly astonishing as we rarely ever see a knockout finish in MMA from a fighter on his back, and that too with hammer fists from half guard.

You can see the finish in the video below:

What's next?

Price can certainly campaign for a ranked opponent in the Welterweight division after that showing, or certainly, at least another prominent spot on the main card.

He's only lost once in the UFC and can expect to challenge himself and move on to the tougher opposition in order to try and make a mark in one of the most stacked division rosters in the company.

For Brown, it isn't a case of doom and gloom as he still does have a winning record in the UFC and was doing pretty well in the fight till he got caught.

This would be a good chance for him to go back to the drawing board and come back stronger.