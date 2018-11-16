Official Weigh-in Results: Brave 18 & WFCA 54

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 16 Nov 2018, 02:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Loman and Felipe Efrain faces off after the public weigh-ins

Brave Combat Federation conducted the official weigh-ins ahead for the joint promotion of Brave 18 and WFCA 54 at the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. Friday’s fight card will feature three championship bouts alongside the joined promotion from WFCA 54. Joe Taimanglo and Velimurad Alkhasov had missed the weight, however the fighters will compete in the fight night.

Alkhasov will compete in the title fight under the stipulation that only Marcel Adur will be able to win the world championship in case of a victory. Both the fighters didn't hold back their emotions as the face off showcased some heated moments between the two athletes.

Lucas "Mineiro" Martins from Brazil will defend his lightweight world championship title against Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady from Palestine. Meanwhile the reigning bantamweight champion, Stephen Loman from Philippines will defend his bantamweight world championship against Felipe Efrain from Brazil. The public weigh-ins were attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The fight night will take place at the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town on 16th November. The gates will open from 04:30 PM. The event will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Brave TV, Fite TV, StarSat, VodaCom, Combate and B1B Sport.

Brave 18 - Full Fight Card

Main card

Lucas Mineiro (c) (70.1 Kg) vs. Abdul Kareem Al Selwady (70 Kg) - Lightweight championship bout

Abdul Rakhman Dudaev (61.69 Kg) vs. Joe Taimanglo (67.1 Kg) - Bantamweight bout

Magomedrasul Khasbulaev (66.1 Kg) vs. Robert Emerson (66 Kg) - Featherweight bout

Stephen Loman (c) (61.1 Kg) vs. Felipe Efrain (61.3 Kg) - Bantamweight championship bout

Marcel Adur (56.6 Kg) vs. Velimurad Alkhasov (58.8 Kg) - Flyweight championship bout

Undercard

Hussain Ayad (56.8 Kg) vs. Hassan Abo Ali (56.5 Kg) - Flyweight bout

Akhmed Sheraniev (66.1 Kg) vs. Antonio Carlos Ribeiro (66 Kg) - Featherweight bout

Luan Santiago (73.7 Kg) vs. Djamil Chan (73.7 Kg) - Catchweight bout

Goyti Dazev (77.6 Kg) vs. Vasiliy Kurochkin (77.5 Kg) - Welterweight bout

Cian Cowley (72.3 Kg) vs. Hardeep Rai (72.7 Kg) - Catchweight bout

Anzor Abdulkhozjaev (66.2 Kg) vs. Nikolay Kondratuk (65.1 Kg) - Featherweight bout

Marko Kisic (77.3 Kg) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (77.5 Kg) - Welterweight bout