Official Weigh-in Results: Brave 18 & WFCA 54
Brave Combat Federation conducted the official weigh-ins ahead for the joint promotion of Brave 18 and WFCA 54 at the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. Friday’s fight card will feature three championship bouts alongside the joined promotion from WFCA 54. Joe Taimanglo and Velimurad Alkhasov had missed the weight, however the fighters will compete in the fight night.
Alkhasov will compete in the title fight under the stipulation that only Marcel Adur will be able to win the world championship in case of a victory. Both the fighters didn't hold back their emotions as the face off showcased some heated moments between the two athletes.
Lucas "Mineiro" Martins from Brazil will defend his lightweight world championship title against Abdul Kareem Al-Selwady from Palestine. Meanwhile the reigning bantamweight champion, Stephen Loman from Philippines will defend his bantamweight world championship against Felipe Efrain from Brazil. The public weigh-ins were attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The fight night will take place at the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town on 16th November. The gates will open from 04:30 PM. The event will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Brave TV, Fite TV, StarSat, VodaCom, Combate and B1B Sport.
Main card
Lucas Mineiro (c) (70.1 Kg) vs. Abdul Kareem Al Selwady (70 Kg) - Lightweight championship bout
Abdul Rakhman Dudaev (61.69 Kg) vs. Joe Taimanglo (67.1 Kg) - Bantamweight bout
Magomedrasul Khasbulaev (66.1 Kg) vs. Robert Emerson (66 Kg) - Featherweight bout
Stephen Loman (c) (61.1 Kg) vs. Felipe Efrain (61.3 Kg) - Bantamweight championship bout
Marcel Adur (56.6 Kg) vs. Velimurad Alkhasov (58.8 Kg) - Flyweight championship bout
Undercard
Hussain Ayad (56.8 Kg) vs. Hassan Abo Ali (56.5 Kg) - Flyweight bout
Akhmed Sheraniev (66.1 Kg) vs. Antonio Carlos Ribeiro (66 Kg) - Featherweight bout
Luan Santiago (73.7 Kg) vs. Djamil Chan (73.7 Kg) - Catchweight bout
Goyti Dazev (77.6 Kg) vs. Vasiliy Kurochkin (77.5 Kg) - Welterweight bout
Cian Cowley (72.3 Kg) vs. Hardeep Rai (72.7 Kg) - Catchweight bout
Anzor Abdulkhozjaev (66.2 Kg) vs. Nikolay Kondratuk (65.1 Kg) - Featherweight bout
Marko Kisic (77.3 Kg) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (77.5 Kg) - Welterweight bout