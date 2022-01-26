What ONE Championship channel is ONE: Only The Brave on?

Want to know which ONE Championship channel will air ONE: Only The Brave? We have all the details here. The event will be the Asian promotion's second event this year and will showcase fights across MMA and kickboxing.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FIGHT CARD Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! #ONEOnlyTheBrave FIGHT CARDSmokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! 💥 #ONEOnlyTheBrave https://t.co/RUlRXfxtqU

The event will be headlined and co-headlined by four of the world's best strikers as part of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. The highly-touted Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces tournament dark horse Davit Kiria in the main event. In the co-main event, the ultra-dangerous Jo Nattawut steps in as a late alternate to face No.4-ranked featherweight Chingiz Allazov.

To find out which ONE Championship channel will show ONE: Only The Brave in your local country, check the details here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Only The Brave

Globally

ONE: Only The Brave will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6:30 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 28 January.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel beginning with the main card at 7:30 A.M. EST/ 4:30 A.M. PST on Friday, 28 January.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Only The Brave, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show live beginning with the lead card on ONE Championship channels iQiYi or Douyin at 6:30 P.M. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 28 January.

The main card broadcasts live on Henan, iQiYi and Douyin at 8:30 P.M. CST on Friday, 28 January.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: Only The Brave from 11 to 12 P.M. CST on 2 February (Wednesday), 3 February (Thursday) and 4 February (Friday).

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Only The Brave from 10:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. CST on Saturday, 26 February.

India

Watch the event live beginning with the lead card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 4 P.M. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 28 January.

Source: ONE Championship website

Also Read Article Continues below

For more details on where to view Only The Brave, you can check their official page for the event here.

Edited by C. Naik