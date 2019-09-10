ONE CEO earns Renzo Gracie BJJ Purple Belt

Chatri Sityodtong

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is not just the leader of Asia’s largest martial arts organization, he’s also a lifelong martial artist. And on Monday, 9 September, Sityodtong shared through his social media accounts that he had been awarded a Purple Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Now, Sityodtong is perhaps one of the busiest businessmen in the world. It’s hard to fathom just how insanely packed his schedule is on a daily basis. Running a billion-dollar martial arts promotion is a tough job. But since he was a child, Sityodtong had loved to train and it’s amazing how he’s able to squeeze training in with his no doubt hectic schedule.

Here’s what Sityodtong had to say about getting his Purple Belt.

“I got the biggest surprise today from my brother, Leandro Brodinho,” Sityodtong wrote. “I am embarrassed to admit that I received my blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu over 10 years ago at Renzo Gracie Academy NYC when I lived in New York City. When I moved to Singapore, I ended up training only in No-Gi, especially over the last several years. However, I promised myself earlier this year that I would return back to training properly 5-6x a week in the Gi. With my crazy work schedule, it has not been easy. However, it has been worth it.

Thank you to all of the professors who have given so much to me as a martial artist and human being over the last 10+ years: Renzo Gracie, Rafael Gordinho Lima, Leandro Brodinho, Alex Silva, Teco Shinzato, Almiro Barros, Eduardo Rigatto Novaes, Gamal Hassan El Amin, Guli Kozama, and so many others,” Sityodtong continued. “Without you, I would not be here today. Each of you gave me a piece of your game and generously shared your love of the gentle art with me. I am eternally grateful for all of the lessons on and off the mats. I have no talent, but my love is pure for the beautiful art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. OSSS!!!”

Sityodtong began training in Muay Thai when he was a young boy growing up in Thailand. He later added other martial arts disciplines to his repertoires such as wrestling and grappling.