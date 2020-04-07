ONE Championship becomes latest MMA promotion to postpone all events in April

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had tremendous impact on lives and businesses globally.

ONE FC has been forced to postpone at least next two shows scheduled in Singapore.

The arenas remain empty as the world tries to cope with the outbreak of a pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had tremendous impact on lives and businesses globally. While some countries like Italy are still battling the disease, trying to bring down the alarming number of victims claimed by the coronavirus, others are staring at recession, indebtedness and economic failure in the near future.

The effect the ongoing pandemic has had on the sports industry has been talked about a lot recently, with nearly all sporting events around the globe, including the Olympic games 2020, being canceled or postponed or rescheduled for a later date. This is a scary thing because without sports events for an elongated period of time, a lot of people working in the industry will lose their livelihoods.

As we discuss this, another MMA promotion bites the dust. On Sunday night, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that ONE FC has been forced to postpone at least its next two shows scheduled in Singapore in April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ONE Championship initially planned to go ahead with their upcoming shows behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, but as widespread lockdown announcements are being made by governments across the , it got increasingly difficult for the promotion to carry on amid travel restrictions and other problems. Two shows scheduled for April 17 and April 24 in Singapore will be rescheduled later.