ONE Championship Heads To Jakarta With Two World Titles On The Line

ONE Championship will head to Jakarta, Indonesia with ONE: DAWN OF VALOR on October 25

Following the incredible ONE: CENTURY event that saw Hawaii’s own Angela Lee and Christian Lee walk out of Tokyo as big winners, ONE Championship will head to Jakarta, Indonesia with ONE: DAWN OF VALOR on October 25.

Angela Lee defended her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title with a victory over reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan and Christian Lee - the current ONE Lightweight World Champion - bested Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Now, Zebaztian Kadestam and Regian Eersel will try to remain champions in their own visions against worthy challengers.

Kadestam headlines the card from the Istora Senayan, as he puts his ONE Welterweight World Title on the line against Kiamrian Abbasov.

Nicknamed “The Bandit,” Kadestam is on a three-bout win streak that includes victories over Agilan Thani, Tyler McGuire, and Georgiy Kichigin. He is just the third welterweight champion in ONE history joining Ben Askren and Nobutatsu Suzuki.

Abbasov is riding a three-bout win streak of his own highlighted by a victory this past May over Yushin Okami. He is 13-1 in his last 14, with the lone setback coming in his ONE debut by a decision to Luis Santos.

Eersel will be defending his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Nieky Holzken in a rematch. Eersel bested Holzken at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON earlier this year via decision, improving to 19-4 in kickboxing action.

Holzken owns a career record of 92-15 with one no-contest, including 56 TKO victories.

Former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash looks to move one step closer to challenging ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang for the gold. Bigdash, who held the title for almost two full years, faces Leandro Ataides in yet another compelling rematch.

John Lineker, who recently competed for the UFC and won nine bouts there, will make his ONE debut when he meets Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight battle.

The card also features Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol meeting Bozhena Antoniyar, Federico Roma taking on Wang Junguang and Eko Roni Saputra battling Kaji Ebin.

Among the bouts scheduled for the prelims include Johnny Nunez going up against Kazuki Tokudome. Nunez and girlfriend Miesha Tate, a former UFC World Champion, relocated to Singapore to train with Evolve MMA.