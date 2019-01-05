×
ONE Championship makes Turner Sports debut with ONE: ETERNAL GLORY 

Press Release
NEWS
News
15   //    05 Jan 2019, 07:57 IST

Singapore-based martial arts organization ONE Championship will be covering even more ground in 2019, as they begin their multi-year North American television broadcast partnership with Turner Sports.

Through the deal, which was first announced back in early December, ONE Championship will be streamed exclusively on B/R Live, Turner Sports’ live sports streaming service, and it begins with ONE’s first card for the year, ONE: ETERNAL GLORY on Saturday, 19 January.

“ONE Championship is one of the most popular mixed martial arts organizations in the world, with a high concentration of passionate, millennial fans that make it a perfect fit for B/R Live and TNT. We will leverage every opportunity within our portfolio to partner with ONE Championship and help further expand its footprint in the US,” said Lenny Daniels, President of Turner Sports.

ONE: ETERNAL GLORY will be a good event to set the tone for what is sure to be another exciting year for ONE Championship, as it features a must-see main event for the ONE Strawweight World Championship.

Defending his title will be Filipino star Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, who welcomes Japanese challenger Yosuke Saruta to the championship stage.

The 22-year old Pacio is coming off a masterful win over Yoshitaka Naito to claim the title, while Saruta, who’s coming in as a late replacement for Hayato Suzuki, made quite the debut by defeating former champion Alex Silva.

North American audiences will also be treated to a battle of world-class strikers in the co-main event, as Alexi Serepisos makes ONE Super Series against Thailand’s Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy.

In a high-octane featherweight bout, former title contender Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore faces off against hard-hitting Filipino Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly, and in a women’s atomweight tussle, Jakarta-native Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol meets India’s Puja Tomar.

It will be an exciting night of mixed martial arts action and a fitting way to make an impact on North American television.

