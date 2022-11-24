ONE Championship News Roundup: Danielle Kelly claps back at Angela Lee, Christian Lee calls out Islam Makhachev, Reinier de Ridder says he’ll finish off Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira on the same night

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today, we talk about Danielle Kelly responding to Angela Lee’s call-out, Christian Lee challenging Islam Makhachev to a champion vs. champion showdown, and Reinier de Ridder’s confidence against Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

#3. “I would love to come back for a warm-up match” - Danielle Kelly takes swipe at Angela Lee in her latest callout

Danielle Kelly and Angela Lee are two of ONE Championship's top stars and the two have been embroiled in a simmering feud over the past few months.

It also seems that their conflict isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Kelly recently took a huge win at ONE on Prime Video 4 when she submitted sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The win was a major boost for Kelly and it fired her up even more in seeking another high-profile match in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kelly clapped back at Lee after the ONE women’s atomweight world champion said she’d submit the jiu-jitsu ace if they ever faced off in a match:

“I did kinda call out Angela Lee. She said she would submit me, so I would love to come back for a warm-up match before a world title. There are a few girls who are signed to ONE that are actually good at jiu-jitsu. I would love to compete against them.”

Though ONE Championship has yet to institute a women’s submission grappling world title, it’s fair to say that Kelly could be in a position to contend for the gold in the foreseeable future.

#2. “Let’s break some records” - Christian Lee calling for a champion versus champion match against Islam Makhachev

Christian Lee added more prestige to his already immense legacy this past weekend at ONE on Prime Video 4, and he’s far from done.

The ONE lightweight world champion scored a fourth-round knockout win over Kiamrian Abbasov to become the ONE welterweight world champion in the card’s main event. Now holding two world titles, Lee wasted no time in responding to another call-out.

UFC lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev, who was also in Singapore this past weekend, challenged Lee to a colossal champion vs. champion match to determine who really is the best lightweight in the world.

Lee, mere moments after he secured his second world title, told the South China Morning Post that he’d gladly fight Makhachev in a match:

“Let’s do it, let’s break some records. I think a fight between the ONE world champion and the UFC world champion would create massive hype. I think that it would make for the biggest MMA fight the world’s ever seen.”

He added:

“I know my potential opponent, Islam, would be down for a fight like that. He’s a true competitor like myself. But then it all comes down to the promotions. We’ll see if they’re both able to come together and make a fight like that happen, because I definitely think it would be huge.”

Though Lee and Makhachev didn’t interact publicly, the two were in close proximity to each other during ONE Championship’s fight week.

Makhachev was in the corner of Saygid Izagakhmaev during the latter’s first-round knockout win over Shinya Aoki at ONE 163, mere hours after the conclusion of ONE on Prime Video 4.

#1. Reinier de Ridder says he would finish Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira on the same night

Two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder is arguably ONE Championship’s top pound-for-pound fighter and he’s ready to show his dominance against the top fighters from other promotions.

De Ridder, who holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles, is one of the most dangerous submission experts in mixed martial arts. He also believes that he can finish off both Israel Adesanya and UFC middleweight world champion Alex Pereira on the same night.

In an interview with Morning Kombat, the undefeated Dutch superstar said he’ll first take on Adesanya before turning his attention to Pereira:

"Those guys, you saw the fight man. It’s like two blue belts grappling when they grappled, to be honest. I think I could beat both of those guys on the same night. Give me co-main event [Israel] Adesanya, main event [Alex] Pereira, and I’d finish them both.”

Pereira faced off against Adesanya at UFC 281 where he scored a fifth-round TKO to snatch the belt away from his longtime rival.

While the showdown between Pereira and Adesanya is already over, De Ridder himself has a match lined up this December.

‘The Dutch Knight’ will defend his light heavyweight belt against ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5. The event is scheduled for December 2 in Manila, which will be ONE Championship’s final Amazon card this year.

Existing subscribers of Amazon Prime Video in North America can stream the ONE Championship card live and for free.

Poll : 0 votes