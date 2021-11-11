Watch: ONE Championship previews Saemapetch vs. Rittewada

ONE Championship recently uploaded a YouTube video profiling the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN II happening this Friday, November 12. ONE's streaking bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex will clash with promotional newcomer Rittewada. The fight could spell the future of the division as the victor may get a title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Saemapetch, who clashed with the champ in 2019 in a losing bid. The Fairtex fighter feels the bout on Friday is crucial to his career. In the video, the Muay Thai technician expresses his sentiments on the fight:

"I am scared? Of course I am. If I screw up, I lose my rematch with Nong-O... this is a risky fight. If I lose this fight, I lose my number one spot. And I'll have to climb my way back up. But if I win, I'll get my rematch with Nong-O. "

In 2019, Saemapetch faced living legend Nong-O for the bantamweight strap. Though the fight was highly competitive, Saemapetch ultimately succumbed to a picture-perfect right cross that knocked him out. Since then, the Fairtex gym standout has compiled a three-fight winning streak in an attempt to face the champion again. After his most recent KO win over Kulabdam, Saemapetch feels he's ready for the strap.

ONE Championship newcomer Rittewada aims to surprise everyone with his debut

For Rittewada, he understands the unique position he's in. Though he's a newcomer to the ONE Championship circle, the Petchyindee fighter already has a wealth of experience and accolades under his belt. This includes a Channel 7 Stadium championship, a WMC Muay Thai World Championship, and the prestigious Lumpinee stadium world championship.

The level of achievement Rittewada already has under his belt allowed him to debut against arguably the number one fighter in the division. Rittewada eyes a knockout in an attempt to take the number one contender spot from Saemapetch.

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

