ONE Championship's Best Individual Performances Through First Quadrimestre Of 2019

The first four months of 2019 have had an abundance of memorable performances from ONE Championship athletes, but the following six have stuck out through the first quadrimestre of the year.

#1 Stamp Fairtex Defeats Janet Todd at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS

It's not every day an athlete makes history. At ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS in February, Stamp Fairtex became the first-ever two-sport world champion in ONE Championship history.

Stamp came in as the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion, and she battled Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. Stamp pulled out the unanimous-decision victory to immediately vault herself near, or to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings across ONE Championship's roster.

There is something to be said for Aung La N Sang winning and possessing two world championships in different divisions, and the same goes for Martin Nguyen who pulled off the feat in 2018 as well. However, Stamp's ability to achieve the highest goal in separate sports is a distinct achievement all to itself.

#2 Xiong Jing Nan Defeats Angela Lee at ONE: A NEW ERA

“The Panda” had proven her dominance over every woman she'd face in the ONE Women's Strawweight division, but on 31 March at ONE: A NEW ERA, Xiong was faced with her toughest challenge as a professional.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee moved up in weight to try to duplicate what Aung La and Nguyen had done by winning titles in two different divisions. After being dominated through the first four rounds, and somehow escaping a seemingly hopeless triangle armbar, Xiong took control in the fifth round.

She took advantage of an exhausted Lee and scored the remarkable, come-from-behind TKO victory to retain her title. It looked for sure we'd see a new champion, but Xiong's toughness and resilience turned Lee away and denied her a piece of history.

