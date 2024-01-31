It wasn't supposed to be like this for Takeru Segawa.

The Japanese kickboxing icon was set to conquer Rodtang Jitmuangnon on home soil in a triumphant promotional debut as ONE Championship made its own long-awaited return to Tokyo after more than four years.

But after falling short against flyweight kickboxing champion Superlek Kiatmookao, a late-notice replacement for the injured Rodtang, and picking up some serious injuries of his own, Takeru faces an uncertain future in ONE.

The 32-year-old posted a gruesome post-fight picture of his battered and bruised, purple-colored left leg on social media, revealing he suffered a torn thigh muscle courtesy of the dozens of brutal kicks delivered by the Thai, who is nicknamed "The Kicking Machine" for a reason.

He also revealed he tore a muscle in his arm from throwing his own punches but did not immediately realize because his "legs hurt too much" – only once he got into the bathtub a couple of days later.

ONE's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda during fight week that rebooking Takeru against Rodtang would be the natural move for the Asia-based martial arts promotion's second Japan event in 2024, which is tentatively scheduled for "the Summer or the Fall".

But the injuries to Takeru – whose top billing on the card packed out the Ariake Arena on Sunday – could put plans for a quick return on hold.

Chatri insisted at the post-event press conference that Japan is still looking for that "Shohei Ohtani moment" when it comes to unearthing a genuine world-beating superstar in combat sports, boxer Naoya Inoue aside.

He said Takeru has the "potential" to be such a fighter for ONE, but "The Natural Born Crusher" now faces a spell on the sidelines before he can resume training.

Most informed neutral observers would have him as a favorite under kickboxing rules against Rodtang, who does not naturally utilize the same devastating leg kicks as one of his primary weapons. Coupled with the removal of elbows, Takeru would fancy his chances.

A victory would pave the way to a big-money rematch with Superlek, and this time, he would have longer than a couple of weeks to prepare, and he seemingly feels he could improve on his showing. Takeru said on Wednesday:

“Until yesterday, I felt like I had given my all, but after waking up this morning, I felt incredibly frustrated. For now, I'm working on getting my body to be able to move again, even if it is just one day earlier.”

Takeru Segawa bows to the Ariake Arena before heading backstage following his loss to Superlek.

One thing is for certain – another fight with Superlek or a showdown with Rodtang would pack out the Ariake Arena again and draw a big gate for ONE. Takeru remains hugely popular and important in the Japanese market for ONE, even if he fell short of emulating baseball icon Ohtani's heroics.

Chatri said at the post-event press conference:

"There is a very interesting trilogy situation between Superlek, Rodtang, and Takeru. These are the three best of the best strikers on the planet, world champions. Any ruleset. Takeru told me he also wants to fight Muay Thai as well, so there’s a whole other series of fights. I haven’t decided, but tonight Superlek showed he is the best in the world."