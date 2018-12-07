ONE Championship signs female athlete Bi Nguyen

Bi Nguyen

Vietnamese-American mixed martial artist and reality television star Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen is headed to ONE Championship.

The 29-year old shared on her Instagram account that she had recently inked a deal to compete for the Singapore-based martial arts promotion.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve finally signed with ONE Championship,” Nguyen shared. “I’m ready to represent America and Vietnam well.”

“I’ve been a fan of them for so long, and I can’t wait to take my skills over there, so stay tuned for my debut, stay tuned for us to make history,” she added in a different Instagram post.

Before gaining popularity through the long-running reality television show Survivor, Nguyen made a name for herself in the mixed martial arts scene, compiling a 4-3 record.

The Oakland, California-based athlete trains at the famed Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, alongside stars such as Jon Jones, Carlos Condit, Holly Holm, and many others.

After beginning her career in North America, Nguyen returns to her roots in Asia, where she hopes to be able to make a splash as well.

“In ONE Championship, we make sure to deliver only the absolute best that Asia and the rest of the world have to offer. I am pleased to announce that Bi Nguyen has decided to sign with ONE Championship,” stated ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I foresee her as the next superstar in mixed martial arts who will represent Vietnam on the global stage because of her exceptional talent and impressive skill set. We will be seeing her inside the ONE Championship cage very soon,” he added.

Already, Sityodtong and ONE have big plans for their newly-signed women’s atomweight competitor.

“Along with ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin Nguyen, Bi Nguyen will be an essential part of ONE Championship’s efforts to bring the organization closer to the Vietnamese people. In addition, we would like to showcase both of them as the country’s biggest international martial arts heroes, as we plan to host our first event in Vietnam in September of 2019.”

Nguyen becomes the latest addition to the already-packed ONE roster, joining recent signings such as former lightweight world champion Eddie Alvarez, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, rising star Sage Northcutt, and Japanese-Korean veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama.

Nguyen brings an interesting new wrinkle to the ONE Women’s Atomweight division, currently lorded over by Singaporean star Angela Lee.

