ONE Championship Signs Five-Time Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian

Since returning to live action in July, ONE Championship has ignited its all-striking divisions with World Title bouts and the Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament.

Now, the promotion has taken those divisions to the next level.

On 22 August, ONE announced it signed five-time Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian to its roster.

With a professional record of 63-11-1 (1 NC), the Armenian-Belgian athlete sports quite the resume.

Grigorian has beaten both “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Superbon, whom he starched with a 29-second KO to become the 2017 Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament Champion.

The man with 36 knockouts is now entering a ONE Super Series featherweight division that's teeming with striking talent.

Those star athletes include Tayfun “Turbine” Ozcan, Davit Kiria, Jonay Risco, John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr, and “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, as well as the previously-mentioned Sitthichai and Superbon.

Meanwhile, the division is headlined by top-ranked contender and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan.

Although a date hasn’t been set for Grigorian’s debut, it’s easy to assume his first test on the global stage of martial arts will be a hard-fought thriller.

In the meantime, tune in to watch ONE: A NEW BREED this Friday, 28 August, on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).