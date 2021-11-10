What is the start time for ONE Championship: NEXTGEN II and how can you stream the event?

ONE Championship returns with another high-octane event on November 12, ONE: NEXTGEN II, at 8:30 PM SGT (Singapore Time). This stacked 6-fight card is the second chapter of the ONE: NEXTGEN series. Featuring fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA, this card is a martial arts fanatic's dream.

The action-packed card will be headlined by #1 bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex and the piping hot Rittewada. The winner could be next in line to face the living legend himself, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

ONE Championship: NEXTGEN II start time and details

ONE: NEXTGEN II will be broadcast to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, computer, tablet, or their mobile devices.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, Japan, India, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

If you're not from Singapore, the ONE Championship start time for ONE: NEXTGEN II is at these times:

United States

Watch the event on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel. The ONE Championship start time is 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 12 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show on Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, and Bilibili. The ONE Championship start time is 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 12 November.

BTV will air the event and the ONE Championship start time is 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 13 November.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 17 November, Thursday, 18 November, and Friday, 19 November.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m CST on Saturday, 20 November.

India

Watch the event on Disney+ Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 12 November.

For more start times from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

