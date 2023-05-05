ONE Championship turns up the heat with Rodtang vs. Tabares hype video

This week, ONE Championship turned up the heat with a preview of the hyped battle between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘The Iron Man’ makes his anticipated return to the foray with a hunger to impress his North American fanbase. When it comes to bringing in the entertainment factor, no one does it better than Rodtang.

He bulldozed his way to the top with his insane striking abilities, speed and notorious iron chin. It seems like he was always destined to fight in the United States. Now that he’s in Colorado for the first time, he’ll make it count with a terrific one-sided performance on Friday.

Edgar Tabares in comparison comes into the danger zone with two platinum Muay Thai belts on his shoulder. The Mexican challenger has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put his skills to the test against one of the living legends of this sport.

However dangerous this next match might be, Tabares is no chump. He’s ready to trade with Rodtang without fear and give the best Cinco de Mayo performance of his career yet.

As the countdown to ONE Fight Night 10 begins, check out what the fans have been saying about Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares all over Instagram:

Sergio Monroy:

Viva Mexico 🇲🇽 🔥🔥🔥

Piotrek:

Do your thing Rodtang!

Elias Pantoja, Jr.:

I am proud of my Mexican heritage. That being said, Rodtang is gonna beat the frijoles outta Tabares!

Praeto's Stuff:

Tabare’s best bet against Rodtang is his body’s conditioning on high altitudes.

ONE Fight Night goes down this Friday, May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center and will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

