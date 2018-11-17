ONE Championship: Warriors Dream Results

ONE Championship: Warriors Dream thrilled the Indonesian crowd

ONE Championship: Warriors Dream took place on November 17, 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Prior to the card, the organisation announced on November 8, 2018 that former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Miesha Tate had been appointed the Vice President of the company as it continues to make strides in the industry.

ONE Championships began life in July 2011 and the Singapore based promotion is now firmly established as one of the leading MMA promotions in the world, particularly around Asia where it tours it's events and is recognised as the number one organisation in that region.

The latest instalment of ONE's pay per view series boasted a mammoth 14 fights. Headlining the card was a Welterweight Championship fight for the vacant title between Zebaztian Kadestam vs Tyler McGuire after the previous champion, Ben Askren signed for UFC.

This headliner was an enticing battle between grappler and striker. The undefeated McGuire entered this fight in confident mood after 11 straight victories knowing his opponent would likely have little answer for his considerable wrestling skills, whereas Kadestam's best chance came with his ever improving striking ability.

The co-main event was another exciting contest on paper as legendary Kickboxer, Nieky Holzken went up against Cosmo Alexandre in a re-match eight years in the making.

There were four preliminary-card bouts on a stacked show and the results were as follows.

Preliminary Card Results:

Bantamweight: Dae Hwan Kim defeated Zhao Zhi Kang via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight: Tatsumitsu Wada defeated Eugene Toquero via Submission

Strawweight: Adrian Matheis defeated Aziz Calim via Submission

Featherweight: Bruno Pucci defeated Xie Chao via Submission

Featherweight: Brown Pinas defeated Yohann Fairtex Drai via Knockout

Strawweight: Dwi Ani Wulan defeated Putri Padmi via Unanimous Decision

Strawweight: Egi Rozten defeated Eddie Kalai via Knockout

Egi Rozten route to a big win over Eddie Kalai

The main card of ONE Championship: Warriors Dream began with a bang. Quite literally, as Egi Rozten smashed through Eddie Kalai in just over three minutes with a devastating Knockout.

The Indonesian native thrilled his homeland crowd with a highlight reel Knockout. He had to earn it though. Kalai, who is normally renowned for his striking surprised the hometown hero by immediately nailing a takedown and attempting a choke.

Rozten managed to escape and back on his feet nailed Kalai with a huge right hand which sent the Malaysian crumbling to the mat. Rozten moves to 5-1 while Kalai still awaits his first win in ONE Championship.

Strawweight: Eliptua Siregar defeated Muhammad Imran via Submission

Wow! What a performance by Eliptua Siregar. Siregar is a rising star and after this performance, it is obvious why. The man from Bali kept his perfect record intact as he moved to 3-0 in his young career.

In a display, demonstrating immense speed and power in manoeuvring his Pakistani into position for a brutal rear naked choke. Serigar has gone from a star in the making to a superstar of today.

72 Kilogram Catchweight: Anthony Engelen defeated Jimmy Yabo via Submission

Anthony Engelen came, saw and submitted Jimmy Yabo in double quick time. In just two and a half minutes in fact.

Engelen earned his second win a row and inflicted Yabo with a fifth straight loss. With just one win in the past five years, Yabo should consider whether his time as an MMA fighter is up.

