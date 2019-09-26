ONE Fantasy lets you create your very own ONE Championship ‘Fantasy Team’

ONE Fantasy is an exciting concept

In the same vein as creating NBA or NFL fantasy teams, ONE Championship announced through a recent press release the launch of their new mobile game with the same concept called, “ONE Fantasy.”

Available on the ONE Super App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, players follow ONE Championship live events and pick a ‘team’ of ONE athletes with a given amount of credits.

Athletes are also ranked based on the likelihood of them winning. Players then earn points when their athletes win, with higher points being given to athletes who were able to finish earlier. The higher athletes are ranked, the greater the score multiplier.

Players can follow score updates for their team in real-time on the ONE Super App while the event is going on, and they can compare their final scores and global ranks with players from around the world.

ONE Fantasy is available for every ONE Championship live event, beginning with ONE: CENTURY, which takes place on Sunday, 13 October.

“We are extremely excited to announce the launch of ONE Fantasy, the world’s largest martial arts game, for our millions of fans so that they can showcase their deep knowledge and skills about our ONE Championship athletes, and martial arts in general,” said Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Chairman and CEO, via the press release.

“Delighting our fans is at the core of what we do and we will continue to find ways to engage with fans and bring them closer to our ONE Championship athletes - both in and out of the Circle.”

Currently, ONE Fantasy is now live on the ONE Super App and players can already start forming their teams. A complete ‘How to Play’ guide is already available for those looking to get into it.

ONE: CENTURY will be held on 13 October at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. It’s being hailed as the single biggest world championship martial arts event in history with 28 World Champions featured across various martial arts.

No other organization has held two full-scale events on the same day. This is the first of its kind. The broadcast is divided into two parts.

We’ll have Part 1, a morning show which will be broadcast live in the United States on TNT. Then Part 2 in the evening, live across more than 140 countries worldwide and streamed to 2.6 billion potential viewers through the world’s largest television networks.

Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez will be making appearances in their respective Grand Prix Championship Finals.