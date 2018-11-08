One FC News: Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez set for huge roles in One FC

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2

What's the story?

One FC had warned us that they had a huge announcement in the offing. Now there is not one, but two massive revelations for the Fight Promotion which has recently been blamed by Conor McGregor for UFC closing their Flyweight Division.

What's more, both revelations include former UFC Champions, Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent trade with the UFC, One FC acquired one of the best fighters in the world, and secured him to a contract.

The one who held together UFC's Flyweight Division, Demetrious Johnson left the UFC to move to One FC, while UFC got Ben Askren. Johnson lost his Flyweight Title after 12 successful defences, a record that he still holds to this date.

Eddie Alvarez also left UFC after his last loss to Dustin Poirier. The fighter was once the Lightweight Champion, until he faced Conor McGregor in a fight which saw McGregor create history by becoming the first-ever UFC fighter to hold two championships in two separate divisions at the same time.

The heart of the matter

In their latest announcement, One FC revealed that they were launching two tournaments in their promotion. The first tournament is set to be for the Flyweight Championship, where eight Flyweight fighters will compete, and among them will be Demetrious Johnson.

On the other hand, they will host a Lightweight tournament with eight lightweight fighters, with Eddie Alvarez also competing.

The tournament schedules are yet to be decided and nothing is known other than the fact that they will take place in 2019.

What's next?

The tournament is set to be held in 2019. It will be interesting to see how the Flyweight Division of One FC grows, now that UFC is shutting their division down.