ONE Fight Night 15: Who got the $50,000 bonus?

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, played host to another exciting ONE Championship card where 10 bouts across martial arts disciplines were witnessed. The thrilling spectacle was headlined by the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title match between Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov.

Aside from the championship headliner that determined the next challenger for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title, the card also featured a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight and an openweight submission grappling match.

Among the 10 scheduled matches, six of them came by way of finishes. In true ONE Championship tradition, athletes who produced breathtaking performances secured an additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Here are the $50,000 performance bonus recipients from ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video.

#3 Zhang Lipeng (lightweight MMA)

Chinese lightweight MMA contender Zhang Lipeng received his first-ever $50,000 when he stopped the feared knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin via TKO in the opening round of their lightweight clash.

That victory didn’t come fairly easily because he absorbed several hard shots, but ‘The Warrior’ lived up to his moniker and showed why he is a dark horse contender in the stacked lightweight division.

The 33-year-old Chinese star retaliated with his own powerful punches and landed a lethal punch on the Russian’s temple that immediately put him out of his feet and landed another uppercut that sent Nastyukhin down the mat before delivering the finishing touches of the ground-and-pound to end the match.

#2 Mikey Musumeci (openweight submission grappling match)

The student is now the master. Mikey Musumeci showed that the new breed of submission grapplers is at a different level compared to the old school, as he submitted Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in their openweight submission grappling match.

‘Darth Riganoti’ proved that he is one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world today after pulling off a modified version of Aoki’s heel hook submission at the 3:05 mark of the match to force a tap out of the former ONE lightweight world champion.

It was the sixth victory of the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship and his fourth finish. The spectacular performance also earned him another $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

#1 Thanh Le (ONE interim featherweight world championship)

Capping off the martial arts festivities inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was the swift submission victory of Thanh Le against Ilya Freymanov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 to capture the ONE interim featherweight world title and earn another shot against the undisputed world champion Tang Kai.

Known for his knockout power that could send anyone into the shadow realm, Le surprisingly won via submission with a heel hook finish in just 62 seconds against the 27-year-old Russian. The former ONE featherweight world champion landed a few punches on Freymaov’s head, which is why he decided to go for a takedown in an effort to neutralize them.

However, the 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative pulled out a trick off his sleeve and maneuvered his way into a heel hook finish that the No. 3-ranked divisional contender wasn’t able to escape. When Le secured the position and cranked Freymanov’s legs tightly, he immediately tapped.