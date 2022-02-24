Preview and prediction - Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

No man has managed to derail two-division champion Reinier de Ridder in his journey on the global stage so far. At ONE: Full Circle this Friday, February 25, the undefeated Dutch sensation is prepared to further strengthen his position as one of the most dominant world champions in martial arts today.

‘The Dutch Knight’ puts his middleweight gold on the table against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov in the night’s main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 31-year-old from Breda, Netherlands, has made his five victories in the Circle look like a piece of cake. Sure, some may argue that Leandro Ataides thoroughly gave him a run for his money. Even then, his wizardry on the canvas allowed him to pick up a clear-cut decision.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship edges out Leandro Ataides to earn a ONE Middleweight World Title shot against Aung La N Sang! #ONEChampionship #WarriorsCode Reinier De Ridderedges out Leandro Ataidesto earn a ONE Middleweight World Title shot against Aung La N Sang! #WeAreONE Reinier De Ridder 🇳🇱 edges out Leandro Ataides 🇧🇷 to earn a ONE Middleweight World Title shot against Aung La N Sang! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #WarriorsCode https://t.co/X5l61M9NNc

What makes Reinier de Ridder an absolute monster to deal with in the Circle is pretty apparent. His Brazilian jiu-jitsu, movement, raw strength, and ability to get his tactics spot on are three pillars that have built his perfect 14-0 professional record.

The Dutchman has toppled giants during his ONE tenure. Myanmar legend Aung La N Sang was the guy every fighter in the middleweight and light heavyweight division failed to overcome. However, ‘The Dutch Knight’ ragdolled 'The Burmese Python' in impressive fashion.

Reinier de Ridder was the better man in both of their meetings. His relentless work rate on the ground and top pressure were no match for what Aung La N Sang had to offer.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… Reinier De Ridderputs the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Reinier De Ridder 🇳🇱 puts the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 👉 bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… https://t.co/QM6CEbKUls

'The Dutch Knight’ doesn't complicate his performances, either. He keeps it simple, clean, and effective. He enjoys pummeling foes into submission, and if that fails, de Ridder breaks their will with his intelligent movement.

In summation, the Combat Brothers representative has so far proved to be a master in all aspects of the sport.

Kiamrian Abbasov could be the man to ruin Reinier de Ridder’s unbeaten streak

Kiamrian Abbasov could be the toughest test of the double champion's ONE reign.

Every aspect of Abbasov’s arsenal has been tested throughout his time on the global stage. His iron chin has survived the wrath of Zebaztian Kadestam’s piston-like punches and kicks. Abbasov's techniques in the grappling department have been tested by James Nakashima, Agilan Thani, and Yushin Okami.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship retains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James Nakashima! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship WHAT A COMEBACK! Kiamrian Abbasovretains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James Nakashima! #InsideTheMatrix2 WHAT A COMEBACK! Kiamrian Abbasov 🇰🇬 retains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James Nakashima! #InsideTheMatrix2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/K8G2U3Xyet

He has walked away from most of those ties unscathed. Much like ‘The Dutch Knight', Abbasov makes it look like it's just another regular day at the office.

It certainly won't be a walk in the park for either man this Friday. Fueled with the right amount of determination and passion, Abbasov or the Dutchman could leave the arena with an emphatic win.

A minor error or a surgically precise move could leave either party staring at defeat. Abbasov must keep an eye open for ‘The Dutch Knight’s’ movement on the canvas. He'll have to try and stay active from guard if the middleweight world champion traps him in deep waters.

Reinier de Ridder, on the other hand, must control the flow of the contest from the opening bell. He'll have a size and weight advantage over Abbasov. If he can use them to tire his rival before imposing both on the mat, the Dutchman will walk away with the biggest scalp on his resume.

Prediction: Reinier De Ridder to submit Kiamrian Abbasov in the third round

