ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix set for 2019

Press Release
NEWS
News
6   //    28 Dec 2018, 12:51 IST



Following its massive success in 2018, ONE Super Series will be holding a featherweight grand prix tournament in 2019.

The ONE Super Series platform, which made its debut at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR back in April has quickly transformed into the go-to competition for the world’s best Muay Thai practitioners and kickboxers.

According to the ONE Championship website, the striking-only tournament will take place all over Asia and will feature a handful of the world’s best kickboxers, including

  • Eight-time Muay Thai World Champion from Thailand, Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

  • Four-Time kickboxing World Champion from Italy, Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan
  • From the Netherlands, 13-time World Champion across multiple disciplines, Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer
  • Three-time World Champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing from France, Samy “AK-47” Sana
  • Russia’s seven-time Muay Thai World Champion Dzhabar Askerov
  • Three-time Muay Thai World Champion from Thailand, “Smokin” Jo Nattawut
  • Thailand’s own five-time Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorrakot Petchyindee Academy.
  • and The UK’s Charlie “Boy” Peters, a three-time Muay Thai World Champion.



Now, ONE Super Series Muay Thai and kickboxing matches have become highly-anticipated parts of ONE Championship cards.

The ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix follows in the footsteps of the previously announced ONE Lightweight Grand Prix and ONE Flyweight Grand Prix in mixed martial arts.

All three tournaments are set to make 2019 filled with must-see action from the Singapore-based martial arts organization.

