ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix set for 2019

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 28 Dec 2018, 12:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Following its massive success in 2018, ONE Super Series will be holding a featherweight grand prix tournament in 2019.

The ONE Super Series platform, which made its debut at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR back in April has quickly transformed into the go-to competition for the world’s best Muay Thai practitioners and kickboxers.

According to the ONE Championship website, the striking-only tournament will take place all over Asia and will feature a handful of the world’s best kickboxers, including

Eight-time Muay Thai World Champion from Thailand, Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Four-Time kickboxing World Champion from Italy, Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan

From the Netherlands, 13-time World Champion across multiple disciplines, Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer

Three-time World Champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing from France, Samy “AK-47” Sana

Russia’s seven-time Muay Thai World Champion Dzhabar Askerov

Three-time Muay Thai World Champion from Thailand, “Smokin” Jo Nattawut

Thailand’s own five-time Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorrakot Petchyindee Academy.

and The UK’s Charlie “Boy” Peters, a three-time Muay Thai World Champion.

The ONE Super Series platform, which made its debut at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR back in April has quickly transformed into the go-to competition for the world’s best Muay Thai practitioners and kickboxers in less than a year of existence.

Now, ONE Super Series Muay Thai and kickboxing matches have become highly-anticipated parts of ONE Championship cards.

The ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix follows in the footsteps of the previously announced ONE Lightweight Grand Prix and ONE Flyweight Grand Prix in mixed martial arts.

All three tournaments are set to make 2019 filled with must-see action from the Singapore-based martial arts organization.

Advertisement