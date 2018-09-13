MMA News: ONE world champion Aung La N Sang returns to Yangon for middleweight title defence

Two-weight champion Aung La N Sang is undefeated in Myanmar

What's the story?

Two-weight ONE Championship world champion Aung La N Sang is set to return to the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon once again for his latest world title defence.

Aung La will put his middleweight world title on the line when he takes on undefeated Lebanese challenger Mohammad Karaki at ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS on October 26 in Myanmar.

In case you didn't know...

Myanmar-born "The Burmese Python" trains out of the Hard Knocks 365 camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the US and has become arguably the biggest star in ONE Championship, capturing both the middleweight and light-heavyweight world titles for the Asian organisation.

Both title wins came during his current four-fight win streak, with all four wins taking place in Myanmar's Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

Aung La is Myanmar's first sporting world champion and is afforded the sort of reception that is rarely seen in the world of sport, with his walkouts inside the country's national indoor stadium becoming an iconic part of ONE Championship events in Yangon.

The venue has become something of a fortress for Aung La, who has never lost on home soil in Myanmar, where the crowds deliver an electric atmosphere every time "The Burmese Python" fights.

And you can guarantee another spectacular entrance as the 33-year-old double world champion enters the arena for his upcoming bout with Karaki, who arrives in ONE Championship with a perfect 9-0 record.

The heart of the matter

The Lebanese challenger has only seen the scorecards once in those nine contests, with five of his wins coming by way of submission and three KO/TKO finishes on his record.

Aung La's last outing saw him battle with Japanese former DEEP megatonweight world champion Ken Hasegawa in a back-and-forth war that went deep into the championship rounds.

A stunning fifth-round knockout saw "The Burmese Python" retain his middleweight championship amid wild scenes in the Thuwunna in one of the best MMA world title fights of 2018.

What's next?

Aung La and Karaki will face off in Yangon on October 26 for the ONE middleweight championship of the world, as the Lebanese newcomer looks become the first man to defeat Myanmar's sporting hero in his own back yard.