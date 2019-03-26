Opinion: Why Conor McGregor's retirement is not real

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 118 // 26 Mar 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor is not leaving

UFC Star Conor McGregor took to Twitter recently to make an announcement which stirred up the entire world of Mixed Martial Arts.

He announced that he was retiring from the sport of Mixed Martial Art, and wished his colleagues the best of luck going forward. He then toasted everyone with a 'Proper' Pina Colada.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

The entire Internet is talking about his retirement as if it were the only thing in the world of Mixed Martial Art. While most do not believe his retirement is real, there are others who completely believe the announcement, and depending on their opinion of McGregor, have wished him well or mocked him for his decision.

In such a situation, there is only one thing that McGregor supporters are falling back on: Conor McGregor has not retired from MMA yet and will fight in UFC again soon.

Why?

It's simple. He has done the exact same thing before -- and this will likely end the same way that the first retirement did -- in a fight with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor has never been one to leave matters unfinished. Wherever there is controversy, Conor McGregor is never far away from the situation. He has exchanged barbs with the top people in the business and has even ventured out to try his luck against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

There are ample reasons for him retiring. In fact, they outnumber his reasons for staying to fight.

Advertisement

However, McGregor won't be retiring yet for one reason and one reason only. He has unfinished business in the UFC.

UFC 196: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

McGregor has lost his fight against Nate Diaz back in 2016. It was the first loss of his UFC career, and broke his 15 fight win streak. A month after that loss, McGregor took to Twitter.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

It took only a few weeks before McGregor's next fight was announced. The retirement was nothing but a hoax, and it set him up properly for his return. When he did return at UFC 202 to face Nate Diaz in August of 2016, it was to create a record for being the pay-per-view with the most buys in the history of the UFC, with 1,650,000 buys for the event.

The return was one of the greatest and he won, and that is exactly the same thing that Conor McGregor is going for this time. He is 'Notorious' and he is living up to that name.

UFC 202: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Just before announcing his retirement, Conor McGregor was on Jimmy Fallon, where he mentioned that UFC was in talks with him for a fight in July.

Nate Diaz also recently posted a barb at McGregor, saying that he was dead and UFC wanted McGregor to face Diaz.

This is a fight that is almost bound to happen, and one that the fans have been waiting for. Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz III.

While Conor McGregor may be richer than the last time he made the announcemnt, he may have his own brand of whiskey and clothing line, and he may not need to fight, but he will fight.

Why?

Because he is Conor McGregor, and fighting is all he knows.

So yes, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. Proper Pina Coladas are on you, and they will also be on you when you return to the UFC in the coming months.

Advertisement