Oscar De La Hoya gives massive buyrate prediction for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz could sell upwards of three million pay-per-view buys.

The high-profile boxing match has been in the works since last October. The month before, Diaz had submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 to finish out his contract with the company. Following the win, he showed interest in moving to the boxing ring.

The MMA superstar later attended 'The Problem Child's' clash with Anderson Silva last fall. There, Diaz and Paul's team nearly got into a backstage brawl before the main event. In the headliner, the YouTuber would defeat 'The Spider' by unanimous decision.

While many thought Jake Paul's potential clash with Nate Diaz was derailed by a loss to Tommy Fury, that wasn't the case. Earlier this week, the two announced that they would clash on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. Paul and Diaz will square off on DAZN pay-per-view, and one boxing legend believes they'll do very well.

See you in Dallas @MostVpromotions Jake Paul. Nate Diaz. August 5th.See you in Dallas Jake Paul. Nate Diaz. August 5th.See you in Dallas🔥 @MostVpromotions https://t.co/fJ1zO4Ry6H

That boxing legend is Oscar De La Hoya, who discussed the fight in an interview with Inside Fighting. The promoter opined the bout could be one of the highest-selling pay-per-views ever.

"I think it could be a superfight with Nate and Jake Paul. You know, both guys know how to fight, they can fight. Nate's a real fighter, he knows boxing, and Jake Paul is doing his thing... I think it could be a two-point-five, three million pay-per-views, absolutely."

See his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Oscar De La Hoya previews fight

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is an even fight.

While the Stockton native has never boxed in a professional capacity, few would argue that he doesn't have solid striking. In Diaz's prime in the UFC, many considered him among the highest-level boxers in MMA.

Furthermore, while he's smaller than 'The Problem Child', he's long trained with high-profile boxers. Diaz has spent training camps with names such as Andre Ward and Regis Prograis and had some tough sparring sessions with them.

Can he beat Jake Paul? 🤔 Here is some sparring footage between Nate Diaz and WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis from 2020🥊Can he beat Jake Paul? Here is some sparring footage between Nate Diaz and WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis from 2020🥊😳Can he beat Jake Paul?👀🤔 https://t.co/IYNJpPeJ4c

Due to that prior experience and awkwardness, Oscar De La Hoya believes Nate Diaz has a solid chance against Jake Paul. Previewing the fight in an interview with Inside Fighting, the former champion said:

"I think it's an even fight, I really do. Jake might have more power because he's just a bigger guy. But Nate has the skill, he's elusive, he's a little awkward and experienced. It's an even fight man, a great fight."

