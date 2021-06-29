'Other fighters challenge non-boxers just to get paid' - Manny Pacquiao takes a dig at old rival Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao has had a jab at his former foe Floyd Mayweather for the undefeated boxer's recent exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul.

However, Pacquiao's words are not entirely unwarranted, with Mayweather having also made some barbed remarks about 'Pac-Man.'

Pacquiao is currently set to face off against undefeated prospect Errol Spence Jr. The two men will compete on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao currently holds a record of 62-7-2. Comparatively, Spence has considerably less experience but is still yet to lose a fight. His record stands at 27-0-0.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao go back and forth

Speaking at the Mayweather-Paul press conference, 'Money' made comments about how he believes it is sad that Manny Pacquiao still has to fight in order to financially cover himself. He stated the following:

"When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it. Whereas Pacquiao at his age, it's sad that he has to fight. I'm financially set and I want to let everybody know this."

Manny Pacquiao has since responded. Speaking on the Power & Play Show, the Filipino boxing legend had the following to say:

"Some other fighters challenge non-boxers just to get paid. I want to fight. I want to challenge the best... If I'm fighting for the money, then I would have picked some scrub to fight. Why would I try to fight an undefeated fighter if I'm just chasing the pay check? This is a real fight," said Manny Pacquiao

The 'Fight of the Century'

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao faced off in 2015 in what was billed as the 'Fight of the Century.' The fight took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It generated 4.6 million PPV buys and a revenue of over $400 million.

It was Mayweather who emerged victorious after 12 rounds of grueling back and forth action. Two judges scored the fight 116–112 whlst the other had it at 118–110.

Both men have repeatedly hinted at a rematch ever since but it is looking ever more unlikely with both men no longer in the prime of their careers.

